Stephens Upgrades Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) to “Overweight”

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Upbound Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 988 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,898.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at about $170,877,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $31,886,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,094,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

