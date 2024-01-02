StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $488.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.36 and its 200 day moving average is $452.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.69.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

