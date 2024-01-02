StockNews.com Downgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $90.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

