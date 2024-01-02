StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $100.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 9.09. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $149.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

