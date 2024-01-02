StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CVGI opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $236.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.80.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.