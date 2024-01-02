Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,014 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.32. 4,846,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $347.19 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.11. The company has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.