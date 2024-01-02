Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,069,000 after purchasing an additional 78,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 967,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average is $114.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.