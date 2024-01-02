Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.46 and a 200 day moving average of $280.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.