Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,330. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.