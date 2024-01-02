Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD remained flat at $191.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,613,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

