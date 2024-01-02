Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 218,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $909,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ACN traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.53. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

