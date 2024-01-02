Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
