Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

