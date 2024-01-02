Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,527 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $19.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

