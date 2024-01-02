Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

SCHV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. 430,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,188. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $70.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

