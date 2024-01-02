Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,961 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.80 on Tuesday, reaching $419.71. The stock had a trading volume of 900,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,582. The stock has a market cap of $393.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.35.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

