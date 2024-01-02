Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 33,573 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 256.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.06. 52,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,422. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $215.49 and a 12-month high of $309.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

