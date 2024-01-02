Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 16,825 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 429,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,077. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $54.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

