Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,312,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,630,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

