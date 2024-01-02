Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 550,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 49,208 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 149,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

