Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. 27,923,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,770,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

