Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.85 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IVW traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

