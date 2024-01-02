Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after purchasing an additional 112,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 931,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 303,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. 3,437,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,481. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

