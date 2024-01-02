Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $27.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,940 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

