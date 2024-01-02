Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.80 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,835 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,457,000 after acquiring an additional 213,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 361,504 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

