Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $81.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $81,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $158.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,983. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.