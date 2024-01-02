Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,080,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,541. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

