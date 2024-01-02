Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 15,189 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. 745,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

