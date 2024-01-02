Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,626 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $170.04. 1,384,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

