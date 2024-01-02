Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 18,110 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $165.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,930. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

