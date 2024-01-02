Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $220.30. 1,288,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,897. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

