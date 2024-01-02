Streakk (STKK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $353,347.83

Streakk (STKK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $353,347.83 and $21,756.09 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03644199 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,806.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

