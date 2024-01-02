Syscoin Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $106.45 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.00576376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00217190 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.