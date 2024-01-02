T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.00

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $162.70, with a volume of 419994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.33.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

