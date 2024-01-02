Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,115 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,607,000 after buying an additional 208,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after purchasing an additional 380,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 759,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,078. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

