Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Down 3.7 %
Tarena International stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.63.
Tarena International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.