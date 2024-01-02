Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 3.7 %

Tarena International stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.63.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

