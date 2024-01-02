Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

