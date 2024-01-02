TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 233.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $239,957,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.