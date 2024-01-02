Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,297 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.