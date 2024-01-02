Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for 0.6% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.