Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $97.15 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,221,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $97,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

