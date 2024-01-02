Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

