Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. 993,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,458. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

