TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.93. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 9,474,432 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WULF. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

