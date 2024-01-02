Terra (LUNA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $521.12 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $521.12 million and $48.39 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001315 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 616,765,569 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.