Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $279,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $249.68. 27,883,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $793.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.