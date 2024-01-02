Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

