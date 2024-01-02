Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.57

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 395903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Get Textron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TXT

Textron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.