The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.42

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $113.85, with a volume of 75424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

