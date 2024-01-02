The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FNLC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $317.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.56. First Bancorp has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $30.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.62%.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 23,523.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

